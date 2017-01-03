About Last Night: Carolina Hurricanes...

About Last Night: Carolina Hurricanes Fall to Chicago

6 hrs ago Read more: Canes Country

The Carolina Hurricanes couldn't fight back last night to even with the Chicago Blackhawks after falling down 2-0 in the first two periods, eventually losing 2-1 despite outshooting Chicago 40-24. Backup goaltender Scott Darling , who played in Raleigh last week, looked impressive all game in net for the Hawks.

Chicago, IL

