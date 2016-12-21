Rozner: Blackhawks, Blues renewing that Classic hatred

Darryl Sutter was a 21-year-old rookie in 1980 with only 8 regular season games under his belt when the Blackhawks met the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Big brother Brian Sutter, two years older, was already a four-year veteran of the NHL when his Blues traveled to Chicago for the first two games of the opening round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.