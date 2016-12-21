Preview: Senators at Blackhawks
Artemi Panarin hasn't missed a beat on the heels of being named the Calder Trophy recipient last season. Named the NHL's First Star of the Week, Panarin looks to continue his torrid stretch on Tuesday as the Chicago Blackhawks vie for their six straight win with a home tilt against the Ottawa Senators.
