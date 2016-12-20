Preview: Jets at Blackhawks

Preview: Jets at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks come out of the holiday break with the most points in the Western Conference and will be looking for revenge when the improving Winnipeg Jets pay them a visit on Tuesday. The Blackhawks lost their last two before the break after earning at least one point in seven consecutive games - a run that followed a 2-1 home setback against Winnipeg on Dec. 4. "We're a little fatigued and obviously a couple guys out," Chicago defenseman Brian Campbell, who is three shy of 500 career points, told reporters.

