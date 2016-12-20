NHL notebook: Sabres' O'Reilly out following appendectomy
Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly underwent an appendectomy over the Christmas break and will be sidelined indefinitely, the team announced Tuesday. O'Reilly has collected seven goals and 11 assists in 27 games this season.
