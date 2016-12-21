MacKinnnon's OT goal lifts Avalanche over Blackhawks 2-1

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Chicago. Colorado Avalanche center John Mitchell, left, keeps the puck away from Chicago Blackhawks right wing Jordin Tootoo, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.