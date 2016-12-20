KHL Admiral trade Blackhawks' prospect Ivan Nalimov to Sibir
Admiral Vladivostok of the KHL have traded Chicago Blackhawks prospect Ivan Nalimov to HC Sibir Novosibirsk in exchange for money compensation on Sunday . Nalimov, 22, signed a two-year contract extension with Admiral in March, but hadn't produced as much as the Sailors had hoped.
