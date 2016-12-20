Kane has goal, assist in Blackhawks' ...

Kane has goal, assist in Blackhawks' 3-2 win over Predators

12 hrs ago

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford blocks a shot by Nashville Predators left wing Kevin Fiala , of Switzerland, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. less Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford blocks a shot by Nashville Predators left wing Kevin Fiala , of Switzerland, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in ... more Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher scores a goal against Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.

Chicago, IL

