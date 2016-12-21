Jets fly over Chicago Blackhawks again

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele scores a goal against Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Chicago. That's certainly been the case this year when it comes to Winnipeg dominating the Chicago Blackhawks as the Jets prevailed for a third straight time over coach Joel Quenneville's squad with a 3-1 victory Tuesday night at the United Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.