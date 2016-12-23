Heartwarming video shows holiday kindness from the Chicago Blackhawks

The team recently released a great video showing the "random acts" of kindness player performed around the city in recent weeks. During the month of December, players, executives and staff visited the Ronald McDonald House, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital and 18th District Chicago Police and Fire Departments, volunteered at People's Resource Center and Cradles to Crayons, packed and paid for groceries at a local Jewel, purchased gifts for families at Operation North Pole and brought blankets and food to the homeless.

