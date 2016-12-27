DraftKings NHL Picks: December 27th Daily Top Plays

Nov 15, 2016; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith warms up prior to the game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets at MTS Centre. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports Tonight's slate features 10 games with New York , Pittsburgh , Dallas , and Calgary holding the highest projected team totals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fantasy CPR.