Chicago Blackhawks' Who's Hot And Not: Russians Stay Hot Despite Skid

Dec 15, 2016; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Artemi Panarin and New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas contend with an abandoned stick as they chase a loose puck during the second period at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports While the Blackhawks have lost three games in a row for the first time this season, a positive is that Russians Artem Anisimov and Artemi Panarin are continuing to produce In the last three games, the Chicago Blackhawks haven't given fans much to cheer about.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.