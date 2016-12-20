Chicago Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger Wee...

Chicago Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger Week To Week With Injury

We couldn't even get to the year 2017 without the Chicago Blackhawks suffering one more key personnel injury. While Marian Hossa 's injury has been a problem for the Chicago offense, Marcus Kruger's injury Friday against Carolina will hurt the defense.

