Chicago Blackhawks Host Colorado Avalanche, Live Streaming, Predictions, And More
The Chicago Blackhawks host their final game before the Christmas break tonight when the Colorado Avalanche visit the United Center. The biggest news for the Chicago Blackhawks entering tonight's game has to be the return of Corey Crawford to the lineup after missing the past few weeks due to his emergency appendectomy.
