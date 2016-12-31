Chicago Blackhawks End 2016 On Low Note

Chicago Blackhawks End 2016 On Low Note

Dec 27, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien and Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews go for the puck during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports The Chicago Blackhawks didn't do themselves any favors last week, losing two out of three games played and entering 2017 and the Winter Classic on a losing note As 2016 comes to a close, the Chicago Blackhawks aren't looking like the strongest team right now.

