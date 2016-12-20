Chicago Blackhawks at Carolina Hurricanes: Projected Lineups and Rosters

Bill Peters said this morning that Ryan Murphy , who missed yesterday's practice after taking stitches in "a tough spot" , wasn't a guarantee to draw in tonight, but it seems more likely after Murphy took the optional morning skate. If Murphy doesn't go, Klas Dahlbeck - a third-round pick of the Blackhawks in 2011 - will see his first action in more than a month.

