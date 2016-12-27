Blackhawks week ahead: Chicago visits Teuvo Teravainen, Hurricanes to close out 2016
The Chicago Blackhawks return from the Christmas break with three games: two against Central Division foes and a trip out east. The Hawks host the Jets then visit the Predators and the Hurricanes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Second City Hockey.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
|Richard Panik not with Blackhawks yet due to vi... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC