Blackhawks vs. Senators final score 2016: Chicago falls to Ottawa,...
The Chicago Blackhawks snapped a five-game winning streak with a 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. It's the team's second loss in a span of eight games, and only its third regulation loss at the United Center this season.
