Blackhawks rookie tracker 2016: Ryan Hartman pulls away from the pack
The Chicago Blackhawks continue to get contributions from their rookies as they lead the Western Conference with Christmas around the corner. The latest example was Vinnie Hinostroza's game-winning backhand goal against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night, which put the Hawks ahead for good in a thrilling 6-4 win .
