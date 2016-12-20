Blackhawks prospect scores filthy backhand OT game-winner for Denmark at World Juniors
We didn't get the chance to watch goal-scorer extraordinaire Alex DeBrincat play in this year's World Junior Championship, but another Blackhawks prospect has stepped up with an absolutely stunning play that you need to see. Here's Mathias From, the Hawks' 2016 fifth-round pick, going backhand FOR THE OVERTIME GAME-WINNER to lead Denmark in a huge upset of Czech Republic: That's an absolute beauty.
