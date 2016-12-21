Blackhawks place C Anisimov on IR, re...

Blackhawks place C Anisimov on IR, recall Kero from minors

Thursday

The Chicago Blackhawks have placed center Artem Anisimov on injured reserve and recalled forward Tanner Kero from Rockford of the American Hockey League. Anisimov has missed Chicago's last two games with an upper-body injury.

Chicago, IL

