Blackhawks place C Anisimov on IR, recall Kero from minors
The Chicago Blackhawks have placed center Artem Anisimov on injured reserve and recalled forward Tanner Kero from Rockford of the American Hockey League. Anisimov has missed Chicago's last two games with an upper-body injury.
