Blackhawks' Kempny has 'all the ingredients' but needs to put in the work
Winnipeg Jets center Andrew Copp keeps the puck away from Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Michal Kempny during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Chicago. As a general rule, Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville isn't a big fan of sitting young players for extended periods of time.
