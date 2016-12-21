Blackhawks GM Bowman calls Panarin extension "top priority"
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said signing Artemi Panarin to a contract extension was a "top priority" a day after locking up the high-scoring left wing with a two-year, $12 million deal. Bowman said Thursday prior to a game against the Nashville Predators that getting the reigning Calder Trophy winner signed took several months of work.
