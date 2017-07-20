Sabres add another defenseman in Matt Tennyson
The Sabres added another member to the blue line Saturday, signing Matt Tennyson to a two-year deal. Tennyson has spent four years in the NHL, setting a new career high with 45 games played with the Hurricanes last season.
