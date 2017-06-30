Morning Bag Skate: Vegas flips Marcus...

Morning Bag Skate: Vegas flips Marcus Kruger to Hurricanes

18 hrs ago Read more: Second City Hockey

The Carolina Hurricanes have officially replaced the Florida Panthers has the favorite place for former Chicago Blackhawks players to reside after their time in Chicago is over. Marcus Kruger was traded to Carolina from the Vegas Golden Knights for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

