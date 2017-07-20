Florida Panthers sign Evgeny Dadonov, Radim Vrbata and Micheal Haley
The Florida Panthers needed forwards and today they got them, making three signings on the opening day of NHL free agency. Florida brought back a former player by signing KHLer Evgeny Dadonov to a three-year deal worth $12 million.
