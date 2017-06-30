Chips Aho: Defenseman Sebastian Aho a...

Chips Aho: Defenseman Sebastian Aho agrees to three-year ELC with Islanders

18 hrs ago Read more: Lighthouse Hockey

SWEDISH DEFENSEMAN Sebastian Aho has agreed to a three-year entry level contract with the Islanders about two weeks after being drafted by the club. Aho, 21, was sitting through his third NHL draft when he got the call that the Islanders had selected him in the fifth round.

