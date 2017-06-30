Charlotte Checkers sign Zack Stortini...

Charlotte Checkers sign Zack Stortini, Nick Schilkey, Martin Ouellette to AHL contracts

The Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday announced that three players have signed one-way AHL deals for the 2017-2018 season. Forwards Zack Stortini and Nick Schilkey and goaltender Martin Ouellette will join the Checkers for the start of their season in October.

