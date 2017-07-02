Carolina Hurricanes solidify goalie position with Eddie Lack trade
Along with Lack, defenseman Ryan Murphy and a 2019 seventh-round pick were sent to the Calgary Flames in exchange for prospect Keegan Kanzig and a 2019 sixth-round pick. This deal does not come as a surprise, as the Hurricanes were expected to deal either Cam Ward or Lack to thin their depth at goalie.
