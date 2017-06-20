Trevor van Riemsdyk Fills Big Hole on...

Trevor van Riemsdyk Fills Big Hole on Third Defensive Pairing for Carolina

Ron Francis made his first trade splash of the offseason on Thursday, acquiring defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, who was drafted by Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. The move cost Carolina a late second-round pick in 2017, which was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins at the trade deadline.

