Storm Advisory for June 19: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Discussion Thread

18 hrs ago

Professional sports: win a championship Sunday, throw a parade Wednesday, get fired Thursday. Also: how did the Canes end up with a Stanley Cup -winning goaltending coach a week after he won the Cup? [ Pittsburgh Post-Gazette ] The 2017-18 salary cap numbers are out: $75.0 million is the cap, $55.4 million is the floor.

