Russia becomes a reliable pipeline for ready-made NHL talent
In this March 11, 2017, file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev , of Russia, skates against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C. Zaitsev shows that Russia has become a reliable pipeline for ready-made NHL talent. less FILE - In this March 11, 2017, file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev , of Russia, skates against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C. Zaitsev ... more FILE - In this April 24, 2017, file photo, Montreal Canadiens' Alexander Radulov, of Russia, laughs as he talks with reporters in Brossard, Quebec.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC