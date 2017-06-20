Ron Hainsey is the first to receive the Stanley Cup from Sidney Crosby after Penguins' Game 6 win

One of the great traditions of the awarding of the Stanley Cup is the handoff from the captain to the second person to skate the Cup around. Sunday night, after the Pittsburgh Penguins became the first team in nearly 20 years to win consecutive Cups, Sidney Crosby had a decision to make between two former Hurricanes , both of whom had a legitimate claim to the honor: Hainsey, as most everyone knows by now, had never played a playoff game in a 15-year career that started in 2002.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.