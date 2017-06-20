Pick-by-pick results from Round 1 of ...

Pick-by-pick results from Round 1 of the NHL Draft, live from Chicago

Read more: Canes Country

The first round of the NHL Draft is always a spectacle, moreso on TV than in the arena, just because of the requisite breaks for commercials and the like that interrupt the flow of the selections, not to mention dragging the event out to a seemingly interminable length. But for 31 players who have trained the majority of their lives for this moment, the bellyaching of jaded sportswriters working on deadline won't come anywhere near overcoming the euphoria that comes with going up on stage, shaking Gary Bettman's hand, and putting on an NHL jersey for the first time.

