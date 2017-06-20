NHL movement just getting started going into free agency

In this March 9, 2017, file photo, New York Rangers' Derek Stepan shoots as Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C. The Arizona Coyotes have acquired center Derek Stepan and goalie Antti Raanta from the New York Rangers, Friday, June 23, 2017, for defenseman Anthony DeAngelo and the seventh overall pick in this year's draft. FILE - In this March 12, 2017, file photo, New York Rangers goalie Antti Raanta plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Detroit.

