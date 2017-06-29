Into the Future: The Hurricanes' Sala...

Into the Future: The Hurricanes' Salary Cap Situation in the Summer of 2019

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Canes Country

Decisions the Carolina Hurricanes make this offseason will have a ripple effect on what they are able to do later. Two summers from now, the roster will undoubtedly look different, and while the Canes have plenty of cap space at the moment, sitting roughly $4 million below the salary cap floor with the majority of their NHL roster re-signed for next year, that space will quickly be eaten up over the next couple of seasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14) Feb '14 jaBo 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13) Feb '13 John James 1
See all Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,359 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC