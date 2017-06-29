Into the Future: The Hurricanes' Salary Cap Situation in the Summer of 2019
Decisions the Carolina Hurricanes make this offseason will have a ripple effect on what they are able to do later. Two summers from now, the roster will undoubtedly look different, and while the Canes have plenty of cap space at the moment, sitting roughly $4 million below the salary cap floor with the majority of their NHL roster re-signed for next year, that space will quickly be eaten up over the next couple of seasons.
