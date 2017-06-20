Hurricanes release protected list for...

Hurricanes release protected list for NHL expansion draft

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

After a half-hour delay, the NHL finally released the protected lists Sunday for the upcoming expansion draft for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Canes protected goalie Scott Darling, forwards Jordan Staal, Jeff Skinner, Victor Rask, Elias Lindholm, Teuvo Teravainen, Brock McGinn and Phil Di Giuseppe; and defensemen Justin Faulk, Ryan Murphy and Trevor Carrick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14) Feb '14 jaBo 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13) Feb '13 John James 1
See all Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,606 • Total comments across all topics: 281,867,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC