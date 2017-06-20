Hurricanes release protected list for NHL expansion draft

After a half-hour delay, the NHL finally released the protected lists Sunday for the upcoming expansion draft for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Canes protected goalie Scott Darling, forwards Jordan Staal, Jeff Skinner, Victor Rask, Elias Lindholm, Teuvo Teravainen, Brock McGinn and Phil Di Giuseppe; and defensemen Justin Faulk, Ryan Murphy and Trevor Carrick.

