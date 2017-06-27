Hurricanes reach deals with McGinn, S...

Hurricanes reach deals with McGinn, Samuelsson

19 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

General manager Ron Francis said Wednesday that forward Brock McGinn has agreed to a two-year contract and defenseman Philip Samuelsson received a one-year, two-way deal. McGinn, 23, will make $875,000 this season and $900,000 in 2018-19.

