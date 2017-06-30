Forsberg confident he can be a quality backup goalie for Blackhawks
Although he didn't see much action with the Columbus Blue Jackets, goalie Anton Forsberg has won a Calder Cup in the AHL and believes he can play at the NHL level behind Blackhawks start Corey Crawford. Carolina Hurricanes' Jay McClement is blocked by former Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Anton Forsberg, during a game in January.
