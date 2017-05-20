Does Jan Rutta's signing make Trevor van Riemsdyk trade bait for Blackhawks?
In the last two weeks, Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman made two significant signings along the Hawks' blue line - he re-signed restricted free agent Michal Kempny to a one-year deal and landed a nice get on the international free agent market in signing Jan Rutta to a one-year deal on Wednesday. But Rutta's signing may have given Bowman ammunition to pull the trigger on a potential trade he may have to make to enable the Hawks to gain needed salary-cap space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC