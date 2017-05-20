Does Jan Rutta's signing make Trevor ...

Does Jan Rutta's signing make Trevor van Riemsdyk trade bait for Blackhawks?

2017-05-20

In the last two weeks, Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman made two significant signings along the Hawks' blue line - he re-signed restricted free agent Michal Kempny to a one-year deal and landed a nice get on the international free agent market in signing Jan Rutta to a one-year deal on Wednesday. But Rutta's signing may have given Bowman ammunition to pull the trigger on a potential trade he may have to make to enable the Hawks to gain needed salary-cap space.

