Does Jan Rutta's signing make Trevor van Riemsdyk trade bait for Blackhawks?

In the last two weeks, Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman made two significant signings along the Hawks' blue line - he re-signed restricted free agent Michal Kempny to a one-year deal and landed a nice get on the international free agent market in signing Jan Rutta to a one-year deal on Wednesday. But Rutta's signing may have given Bowman ammunition to pull the trigger on a potential trade he may have to make to enable the Hawks to gain needed salary-cap space.

