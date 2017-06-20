Could the Carolina Hurricanes and Win...

Could the Carolina Hurricanes and Winnipeg Jets make a trade?

Operating on the assumption that Jacob Trouba still wants out, the Winnipeg Jets should be exploring multiple trade options for him. The problem with exploring those options now is that Trouba needs to be protected in the expansion draft later this month.

