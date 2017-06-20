Carolina Hurricanes to retain assistant coaches Brind'Amour, Smith, ...

At his end-of-season press conference, Ron Francis would not commit one way or the other to the Carolina Hurricanes ' assistant coaches returning in 2017-18, except for announcing that goaltending coach David Marcoux would not have his contract renewed. On Friday, the team announced that the remainder of the coaching staff, including assistant coaches Rod Brind'Amour & Steve Smith and video coach Chris Huffine, would indeed remain on the staff for next season.

