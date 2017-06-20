Carolina Hurricanes sign center Andre...

Carolina Hurricanes sign center Andrew Miller to one-year deal

12 hrs ago

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Tuesday that they have signed forward Andrew Miller to a one-year, two-way deal. The contract will pay Miller $650,000 at the National Hockey League level or $285,000 at the American Hockey League level, with a salary guarantee of $305,000.

