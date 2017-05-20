Carolina Hurricanes: Ray Sheppard Stands In at 43rd All-Time
Nov 26, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; A view of the inside of Joe Louis Arena is seen before the start of the Detroit Red Wings game against the Montreal Canadiens at Joe Louis Arena. The Red Wings are playing their last season in Joe Louis Arena before the team moves to Little Caesars Arena next season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cardiac Cane.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC