Carolina Hurricanes Prospect Camp Begins Tonight

19 hrs ago

Four days after the Carolina Hurricanes came back from Chicago with a haul of eight players from the 2017 NHL Draft , all eight of the newly-drafted players will be on the ice beginning tonight for the Canes' prospect development camp at PNC Arena. A total of 29 players will join the Hurricanes for the annual camp, and the staff will have a different look for the 16 players who return for their second tour of duty.

