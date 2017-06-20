Carolina Hurricanes Prospect Camp Begins Tonight

Four days after the Carolina Hurricanes came back from Chicago with a haul of eight players from the 2017 NHL Draft , all eight of the newly-drafted players will be on the ice beginning tonight for the Canes' prospect development camp at PNC Arena. A total of 29 players will join the Hurricanes for the annual camp, and the staff will have a different look for the 16 players who return for their second tour of duty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.