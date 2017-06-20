Carolina Hurricanes Preseason Schedule Slowly Coming Into Focus
Sometime in the next week, the Carolina Hurricanes will announce their preseason schedule. However, given that each team sets its own schedule individually, we don't necessarily have to wait for the Hurricanes to announce their own schedule before starting to fill in some of the puzzle pieces of game dates in September and October.
