Carolina Hurricanes Make Promotions in Athletic Training and Hockey Operations Departments

Saturday Jun 10

One of the more widely discussed changes in the Carolina Hurricanes ' general staff this summer has been the departure of longtime head athletic Trainer Pete Friesen, whose position is now filled by Doug Bennett, who previously worked as the Canes' assistant athletic trainer. The Hurricanes have also brought up Brian Maddox as assistant athletic trainer.

Chicago, IL

