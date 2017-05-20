Carolina Hurricanes: Goalie Martin Ge...

Carolina Hurricanes: Goalie Martin Gerber is Carolina's 47th Best Player

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cardiac Cane

Apr 8, 2017; Raleigh, NC, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defensemen Justin Faulk and forward Derek Ryan and forward Brock McGinn and defensemen Jaccob Slavin and forward Bryan Bickell stand for the National Athem before the start of a game against the St. Louis Blues at PNC Arena. The Blues defeated the Hurricanes 5-4 in a shoot out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cardiac Cane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14) Feb '14 jaBo 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13) Feb '13 John James 1
See all Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,525 • Total comments across all topics: 281,525,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC