Carolina Hurricanes Announce Training, Hockey Ops, Scouting Promotions

Update 6/12/17 : The Hurricanes have continued with their front-office reorganization, naming Sheldon Ferguson chief North American scout and former Canes winger Robert Kron as the head of European scouting. Kron has been the Canes' only full-time European scout for the past few years, although fellow Hurricanes alumnus Joni Pitkanen has been assisting on a part-time basis over the past few months.

