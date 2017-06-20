Carolina Hurricanes 2017-18 Home Open...

Carolina Hurricanes 2017-18 Home Opener Announced: October 7 vs. Minnesota Wild

Last year, the Carolina Hurricanes were forced by circumstances ranging from the World Cup of Hockey to the North Carolina State Fair to begin their season with a six-game road trip, giving them the latest home opener of any team in the NHL. There will be no such concerns this season.

